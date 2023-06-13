AVN 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.4%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
DGKC 51.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
NETSOL 79.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
TRG 95.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.15%)
UNITY 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,302 Decreased By -57.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,614 Decreased By -168.9 (-0.4%)
KSE30 14,712 Decreased By -35.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Residents in for months-long displacement as Philippine volcano spews lava, gases

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 10:58am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

MANILA: At least 14,000 people evacuated from around a volcano spewing lava and noxious gases in the central Philippines may remain displaced from their homes for months, authorities warned on Tuesday.

Incandescent lava was seen flowing slowly from the mouth of the 2,462-metre (8,077-foot) Mayon volcano, which was placed on a high alert level last week following seismic tremors and hundreds of rockfall events.

“Based on our previous experiences, this volcanic activity may persist for a few months,” Teresito Bacolcol, chief of the state volcanology and seismology agency, told DZMM radio, adding that residents usually living within a 6 km (3.7 miles) radius of the volcano would have to stay in evacuation centres.

Roughly 14,000 people have been evacuated and are sheltering in schools and community centres, disaster agency data show. Larry Llenaresas, a community leader in Albay province, told DZMM radio there was a need for more food and drinking water for the displaced.

Authorities said people living further away from the volcano should also be ready for possible evacuation, with the police placing checkpoints to prevent residents from returning.

“We will make sure evacuees cannot return until they are advised to do so,” police regional director Westrimundo Obinque told reporters. Mayon is a tourist attraction because of its near near-perfect conical shape.

Dorothy Colle, a provincial tourism official, said while the no-go zone was being enforced, people were still flocking to observation stations to witness lava flows, which appear particularly bright at night.

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column

Mayon is among the most active of the Philippines’ 24 volcanoes, having erupted more than 50 times in the last four centuries.

Its most destructive eruption came in February 1841 when lava flows buried a town and killed 1,200 people.

The Philippines is in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

Philippine Philippine volcano

Comments

1000 characters

Residents in for months-long displacement as Philippine volcano spews lava, gases

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

MoS for reforms in pension bill

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Read more stories