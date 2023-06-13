AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 15.1 (0.36%)
BR30 14,438 Increased By 78.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 41,998 Increased By 215.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,839 Increased By 92.2 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn futures dip on profit-taking, soybeans edge higher

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 09:32am

SINGAPORE: US corn futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders locked in profits after a recent rally, following concerns over crop stress amid dry conditions in the US midwest crop belt.

Wheat dipped to snap a three-session winning streak, while soybeans edged higher.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $13.75-1/4 a bushel, as of 0408 GMT.

Wheat lost 0.5% to $6.30-3/4 a bushel, while corn gave up 0.3% to $6.15-1/2 a bushel, after rising to a nearly two-month high in the previous session.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 61% of the US corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, down 3 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

The USDA also lowered its US soybean crop rating by 3 percentage points to 59% good-to-excellent, below the average analyst estimate of 60%.

Like soybeans, corn conditions deteriorated in the good-to-excellent category, with current select states running significantly below the 10-year average, according to a note from commodities research firm Hightower.

Looking forward, the corn market should also see residual support from the stalemate in extending the Black Sea grain corridor and from pockets of dryness in Europe, the note added.

Brazilian farmers have harvested through last Thursday 2.2% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 0.8 percentage points from the previous week.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he is concerned that Russia will on July 17 quit a deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of CBOT soybean and soyoil futures, traders said.

Corn Chicago Board of Trade soyabean crop United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Comments

1000 characters

Corn futures dip on profit-taking, soybeans edge higher

MoS for reforms in pension bill

SBP leaves policy rate unchanged

Economy: experts underscore the need for structural reforms

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Star hydro-power project case: AG office recommends name of co-counsel

Read more stories