Aleem Khan made IPP president

Lahore: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Monday announced Abdul Aleem Khan as central president of his newly-formed party.

Jahangir Tareen, who is currently in London for his medical check-up, in a tweet announced nomination of Abdul Aleem Khan.

Aamir Kayani will be the secretary general, while Tareen’s close aide Aun Chaudhry has been appointed as the additional secretary general.

Aun Chaudhry will also be the spokesperson of both the party and of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen.

