AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PCAA implements precautionary measures at Karachi airport

Muhammad Ali Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: In response to an alert issued by the Meteorological Department regarding a potential cyclone “Biparjoy” approaching the city, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has implemented precautionary measures at the Karachi airport to ensure the safety of passengers, aircraft, and airport infrastructure.

Forecasters have predicted strong winds ranging from 60 to 80 kilometers per hour in Karachi, raising concerns about the potential impact on aviation operations. The CAA Airside department has issued alerts to all relevant authorities to address these risks.

According to the PCAA, one of the critical measures is the relocation lightweight aircraft to safer locations or secure them with strong ties to prevent damage or accidents.

Additionally, goods and equipment near runways and the tarmac area are being moved to secure locations to minimize the risk of collision or damage.

In anticipation of thunderstorms and high winds, authorities are ensuring the necessary spraying measures are in place to control various types of insects. This step aims to maintain a safe environment for aircraft and passengers during adverse weather conditions.

Additional bird shooters are being deployed to keep birds away from aircraft to address the issue of birds posing a hazard to aircraft operations. This proactive approach seeks to mitigate potential risks to aircraft engines and ensure safe takeoffs and landings.

Moreover, the functionality of all electrical equipment in and around the airfield lighting party runways is being thoroughly checked and confirmed to maintain uninterrupted operations throughout the cyclone.

To ensure safe operations during rain, a dedicated team is assessing the friction and braking action of the runway. This assessment will provide vital information for pilots, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding aircraft operations in bad weather conditions.

Efforts are also underway to ensure efficient rainwater drainage at the rear of the international and domestic satellite areas, preventing water logging and minimizing any potential disruptions caused by excessive rainfall.

Immediate attention is being given to filling any potholes on the sides of the runways to maintain a smooth and safe surface for aircraft movement. This preventive measure is crucial in reducing the risk of accidents or damage to aircraft.

Lastly, fully equipped emergency response vehicles are on standby for any unforeseen emergencies. These vehicles are ready to address incidents promptly and efficiently, ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals at the airport.

By taking proactive steps and implementing necessary precautions, authorities aim to minimize the potential impact of the cyclone on airport operations and ensure the well-being of all those involved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

cyclone Meteorological department Karachi weather PCAA Karachi airport thunderstorms Biparjoy

Comments

1000 characters

PCAA implements precautionary measures at Karachi airport

MoS for reforms in pension bill

SBP leaves policy rate unchanged

Economy: experts underscore the need for structural reforms

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Star hydro-power project case: AG office recommends name of co-counsel

Read more stories