PCAA implements precautionary measures at Karachi airport

KARACHI: In response to an alert issued by the Meteorological Department regarding a potential cyclone “Biparjoy” approaching the city, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has implemented precautionary measures at the Karachi airport to ensure the safety of passengers, aircraft, and airport infrastructure.

Forecasters have predicted strong winds ranging from 60 to 80 kilometers per hour in Karachi, raising concerns about the potential impact on aviation operations. The CAA Airside department has issued alerts to all relevant authorities to address these risks.

According to the PCAA, one of the critical measures is the relocation lightweight aircraft to safer locations or secure them with strong ties to prevent damage or accidents.

Additionally, goods and equipment near runways and the tarmac area are being moved to secure locations to minimize the risk of collision or damage.

In anticipation of thunderstorms and high winds, authorities are ensuring the necessary spraying measures are in place to control various types of insects. This step aims to maintain a safe environment for aircraft and passengers during adverse weather conditions.

Additional bird shooters are being deployed to keep birds away from aircraft to address the issue of birds posing a hazard to aircraft operations. This proactive approach seeks to mitigate potential risks to aircraft engines and ensure safe takeoffs and landings.

Moreover, the functionality of all electrical equipment in and around the airfield lighting party runways is being thoroughly checked and confirmed to maintain uninterrupted operations throughout the cyclone.

To ensure safe operations during rain, a dedicated team is assessing the friction and braking action of the runway. This assessment will provide vital information for pilots, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding aircraft operations in bad weather conditions.

Efforts are also underway to ensure efficient rainwater drainage at the rear of the international and domestic satellite areas, preventing water logging and minimizing any potential disruptions caused by excessive rainfall.

Immediate attention is being given to filling any potholes on the sides of the runways to maintain a smooth and safe surface for aircraft movement. This preventive measure is crucial in reducing the risk of accidents or damage to aircraft.

Lastly, fully equipped emergency response vehicles are on standby for any unforeseen emergencies. These vehicles are ready to address incidents promptly and efficiently, ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals at the airport.

By taking proactive steps and implementing necessary precautions, authorities aim to minimize the potential impact of the cyclone on airport operations and ensure the well-being of all those involved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023