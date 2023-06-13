IK granted bail in six cases

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in six cases registered against him in different police stations.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra while hearing Khan’s bail application approved his bail till June 19 in six different cases registered against him at Kohsar, Karachi Company, Tarnol, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations against the surety bonds of Rs 10,000 each.

Earlier, Khan filed an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to shift the venue of district courts to the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

However, the court directed him to send a request to Islamabad chief commissioner. Following the direction of the court, Khan wrote a letter to the Islamabad chief commissioner through his counsel.

Khan’s counsel requested the chief commissioner that due to the grave security risk for Imran Khan that still continues and especially since it shall take about two weeks for the district court to shift from F-8 Markaz to the judicial complex, therefore, the venue for pre-arrest bail petitions in different cases be shifted to the FJC, the letter says.

Following the shifting of the venue of court, Khan appeared in two different courts for obtaining bail.

Khan appeared before the court along with his counsels, Barrister Gohar Khan and Intezar Hussain Punjotha.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s counsel filed applications seeking bail for his client.

During the hearing, Khan came to the rostrum and told the judge that he has come from Lahore for every hearing despite the threat to his life. The interior minister has also confirmed that there is concrete evidence of the threat to his life, he said, adding that there are 160 cases registered against him.

Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Haroon approved bail of the PTI chairman till July 4 in another case registered against him.

The court while hearing Khan’s bail application in a case registered against him at Khanna and Shehzad Town police stations approved his bail against the surety bond of Rs 30,000.

Another court approved the PTI chief’s bail in a case registered against him at Shehzad Town police station till July 4.

Additional Sessions Judge Farukh Fareed Khan while hearing Khan’s bail application, granted him bail till July 4 against the surety bond of Rs 30,000.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed in and outside the FJC in order to avert any untoward incident.

