Pakistan

‘Bright future of nation interlinked with eradication of child labour menace’

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the bright future of the nation is interlinked with the eradication of the menace of child labour.

He said that each child should be given the opportunity for standardized education by eliminating all kinds of forced labour, mental and physical abuse, especially against children from society. He also stressed the need to take special initiatives to protect children from the menace of child labour.

The speaker said that forced labour from children is tantamount to compromise and destroy their childhood as they are deprived of what is essential for development. He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of International Child Labor Day, which is celebrated across the world on 12th June every year under the auspices of the United Nations.

The speaker said that the constitution guarantees the protection of children's rights and under the constitution, it is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities for children from five to 16 years to avail the opportunity for getting free education.

He said that Pakistan being a signatory of International Convention for the Protection of Children should strictly adhere to international agreements to protect children from labour. He also pointed out that according to Pakistani laws taking forced labour from children is a punishable offence.

Speaker Ashraf has said that the Parliament of Pakistan became the first regional Parliament to formulate Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights to ensure child-friendly legislation.

He also said that the National Assembly of Pakistan commemorated the Diamond Jubilee celebrations on the completion of 75 years of Pakistan and a special convention of children was also organised on the occasion in which all sections of the society were involved.

He also emphasized the need to take all stakeholders on board for eliminating the menace of child labour from Pakistan.

