KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 12, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Quetta Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. 10-06-2023 OP-2 Pure Point Disc Crude Trans Maritime 11-06-2023 Oil Pvt. Ltd B-2 Gion Trader Load Caustic East Wind 10-06-2023 Soda Shipping Co. B-8/B-9 Gfs Prime Disc Load East Wind 11-06-2023 Container Shipping Co. B-11/B-10 Um Ethanaya Disc Rock Wma Ship 11-06-2023 Phosphate Care Services B-12/B-11 Lowlands Load Crystal Sea Amstel Clinkers Services 11-06-2023 Pvt. Ltd Nmb-2 Al Fager-1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 18-04-2023 Straw Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Ever Utile Disc./Load Green pak Container Shipping 11-06-2023 Pvt.Ltd B-28/B-29 Anbien Bay Disc Load X-Press Feeders Cottainer Shipping Agency 07-06-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Apl Antwerp Disc Load Cma Cgm 11-06-2023 Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Anbien Bay 12-06-2023 Disc Load X-Press Feeders Cottainer Shipping Agency Ever Utile 12-06-2023 Disc./Load Green pak Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd Gion Trader 12-06-2023 Load Caustic East Wind Soda Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Independent Spirit 12-06-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Zheng He 3 12-06-2023 L/4500 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Kota Lumba 13-06-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta SHipping Zhong Gu 13-06-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ji Nan Agency Xin Yan Tian 13-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan Rdo Endeavour 13-06-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Pelagica 12-06-2023 General Cargo - Msc Michaela 12-06-2023 Container Ship - Shan Hu Zho 12-06-2023 Tanker - Bulk Castor 12-06-2023 Clinkers - Oocl Memphis 12-06-2023 Container Ship - Bougainville 12-06-2023 Tanker - M.T Shalamar 12-06-2023 Tanker - Sea Delta 12-06-2023 Tanker - Cma Cgm Pegasis 12-06-2023 Container Ship - Hyundai Brave 12-06-2023 Container Ship - Zi Jing Song 12-06-2023 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL Date ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Honor Win Cement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL Ever Green June 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Butinah Coal Int. Shipping and PIBT Ning Tai Hai Coal Port Service June 12, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL GSA June 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Yun Ding-19 Palm oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal Alpine June 11, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT America Containers ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL MSC PAK June 12, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Galissas Mogas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL Trans Marine June 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Dona BIBI Canola Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL Ocean Service June 08, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG ============================================================================= DEPARTURE M. Internationa June 06, 2023 ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent ============================================================================= Isabella Kosan Chemicals Alpine Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures June 12th, 2023 ============================================================================= Galissas Mogas Trans Marine Ning Tai Hai Coal GSA June 12th, 2023 America Containers MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE -DO- ============================================================================= Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipp Demeter Mogas Alpine 12th June-2023 Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine -do- PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth Stream Baltic Chemicals Alpine -do- Alexandra -do- Kosan Chemicals Alpine Kition-M Mogas Alpine -do- Elim Palm oil Alpine -do- Scarabe Coal Alpine -do- Fuwairit LNG - -do- MSC June 12, 2023 Madeleine Containers MSC PAK Maersk Denver Containers GAC June 13, 2023 -do- =============================================================================

