KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 12, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Quetta Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp. 10-06-2023
OP-2 Pure Point Disc Crude Trans Maritime 11-06-2023
Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-2 Gion Trader Load Caustic East Wind 10-06-2023
Soda Shipping Co.
B-8/B-9 Gfs Prime Disc Load East Wind 11-06-2023
Container Shipping Co.
B-11/B-10 Um Ethanaya Disc Rock Wma Ship 11-06-2023
Phosphate Care Services
B-12/B-11 Lowlands Load Crystal Sea
Amstel Clinkers Services 11-06-2023
Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-2 Al Fager-1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 18-04-2023
Straw Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Ever Utile Disc./Load Green pak
Container Shipping 11-06-2023
Pvt.Ltd
B-28/B-29 Anbien Bay Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Cottainer Shipping Agency 07-06-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Apl Antwerp Disc Load Cma Cgm 11-06-2023
Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Anbien Bay 12-06-2023 Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Cottainer Shipping Agency
Ever Utile 12-06-2023 Disc./Load Green pak
Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Gion Trader 12-06-2023 Load Caustic East Wind
Soda Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Independent
Spirit 12-06-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Zheng He 3 12-06-2023 L/4500 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Kota Lumba 13-06-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
SHipping
Zhong Gu 13-06-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan Agency
Xin Yan Tian 13-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pakistan
Rdo Endeavour 13-06-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Pelagica 12-06-2023 General Cargo -
Msc Michaela 12-06-2023 Container Ship -
Shan Hu Zho 12-06-2023 Tanker -
Bulk Castor 12-06-2023 Clinkers -
Oocl Memphis 12-06-2023 Container Ship -
Bougainville 12-06-2023 Tanker -
M.T Shalamar 12-06-2023 Tanker -
Sea Delta 12-06-2023 Tanker -
Cma Cgm
Pegasis 12-06-2023 Container Ship -
Hyundai Brave 12-06-2023 Container Ship -
Zi Jing Song 12-06-2023 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL Date
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 Honor Win Cement
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL Ever Green June 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Butinah Coal
Int. Shipping and
PIBT Ning Tai Hai Coal Port Service June 12, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL GSA June 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Yun Ding-19 Palm oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal Alpine June 11, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT America Containers
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL MSC PAK June 12, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Galissas Mogas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL Trans Marine June 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Dona BIBI Canola Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL Ocean Service June 08, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LPG
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE M. Internationa June 06, 2023
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent
=============================================================================
Isabella Kosan Chemicals Alpine Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures June 12th, 2023
=============================================================================
Galissas Mogas Trans Marine
Ning Tai Hai Coal GSA June 12th, 2023
America Containers MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE -DO-
=============================================================================
Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipp
Demeter Mogas Alpine 12th June-2023
Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine -do-
PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Stream Baltic Chemicals Alpine -do-
Alexandra -do-
Kosan Chemicals Alpine
Kition-M Mogas Alpine -do-
Elim Palm oil Alpine -do-
Scarabe Coal Alpine -do-
Fuwairit LNG - -do-
MSC June 12, 2023
Madeleine Containers MSC PAK
Maersk Denver Containers GAC June 13, 2023
-do-
=============================================================================
