Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 12, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T Quetta     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     10-06-2023
OP-2              Pure Point     Disc Crude     Trans Maritime     11-06-2023
                                 Oil            Pvt. Ltd
B-2               Gion Trader    Load Caustic   East Wind          10-06-2023
                                 Soda           Shipping Co.
B-8/B-9           Gfs Prime      Disc Load      East Wind          11-06-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Co.
B-11/B-10         Um Ethanaya    Disc Rock      Wma Ship           11-06-2023
                                 Phosphate      Care Services
B-12/B-11         Lowlands       Load           Crystal Sea
                  Amstel         Clinkers       Services           11-06-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-2             Al Fager-1     Load Wheat     Latif Trading      18-04-2023
                                 Straw          Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Ever Utile     Disc./Load     Green pak
                                 Container      Shipping           11-06-2023
                                                Pvt.Ltd
B-28/B-29         Anbien Bay     Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                                 Cottainer      Shipping Agency    07-06-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Apl Antwerp    Disc Load      Cma Cgm            11-06-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Anbien Bay        12-06-2023     Disc Load                    X-Press Feeders
                                 Cottainer                    Shipping Agency
Ever Utile        12-06-2023     Disc./Load                         Green pak
                                 Container                  Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Gion Trader       12-06-2023     Load Caustic                       East Wind
                                 Soda                        Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Independent
Spirit            12-06-2023     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Zheng He 3        12-06-2023     L/4500 Ethanol                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Prabhu Parvati    13-06-2023     D/7000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Kota Lumba        13-06-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     SHipping
Zhong Gu          13-06-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan                                                                 Agency
Xin Yan Tian      13-06-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
Rdo Endeavour     13-06-2023     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Pelagica          12-06-2023     General Cargo                              -
Msc Michaela      12-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Shan Hu Zho       12-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
Bulk Castor       12-06-2023     Clinkers                                   -
Oocl Memphis      12-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Bougainville      12-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
M.T Shalamar      12-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
Sea Delta         12-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
Cma Cgm
Pegasis           12-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai Brave     12-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Zi Jing Song      12-06-2023     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL                                                   Date
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Honor Win      Cement
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL            Ever Green      June 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Butinah        Coal
                                                Int. Shipping and
PIBT              Ning Tai Hai   Coal           Port Service    June 12, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL                           GSA             June 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Yun Ding-19    Palm oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal                          Alpine          June 11, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              America        Containers
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL                              MSC PAK         June 12, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Galissas       Mogas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL                     Trans Marine    June 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Dona BIBI      Canola Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL                               Ocean Service   June 08, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE                                       M. Internationa June 06, 2023
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent
=============================================================================
Isabella Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                        Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures                                           June 12th, 2023
=============================================================================
Galissas          Mogas          Trans Marine
Ning Tai Hai      Coal           GSA                          June 12th, 2023
America           Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE                                                          -DO-
=============================================================================
Calypso Gas       LPG            Universal Shipp
Demeter           Mogas          Alpine                        12th June-2023
Cielo Rosso       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
PS Pelican        Palm oil       Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Stream Baltic     Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Alexandra                                                                -do-
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine
Kition-M          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Elim              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Scarabe           Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Fuwairit          LNG            -                                       -do-
MSC                                                             June 12, 2023
Madeleine         Containers     MSC PAK
Maersk Denver     Containers     GAC                            June 13, 2023
                                                                         -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

