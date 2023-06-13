KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 12, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
205,364,393 124,144,648 7,010,705,263 4,143,508,706
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 487,044,226 (370,184,147) 116,860,078
Local Individuals 5,050,871,494 (4,660,904,852) 389,966,642
Local Corporates 2,436,775,762 (2,943,602,482) (506,826,720)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments