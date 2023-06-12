AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Jun 12, 2023
Most Gulf bourses end higher on hopes of a Fed rate pause

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 07:06pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday ahead of a widely expected pause in interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while falling oil prices capped gains.

Money markets are pricing in a 73.6% chance of the Fed keeping rates steady, and a 26.4% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2%, recovering from the previous session’s marginal losses. The index was lifted by gains in materials, health and finance sectors with Jabal Omar rising 2.1% and Saudi Industrial Investment gaining 3.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.1%, keeping its previous sessions gains, supported by a 2.2% rise in ADNOC Drilling and a 0.8% rise in Alpha Dhabi Holding.

Major Gulf bourses end lower on falling oil prices

The United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank added 0.6%.

Dubai’s benchmark index continued its 12-session winning streak and ended 0.1% higher. The index was supported by gains in financials and utilities sectors with Union Properties surging 7% and Emaar Properties adding 0.7%.

The emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD gained 0.7%.

The Qatari Stock index edged down 0.6%, extending losses from two previous sessions, with most of sectors in the red – led by finance and industry.

The region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank and index heavyweight Commercial Bank of Qatar lost 0.6% and 1.5%, respectively, while the world’s largest LNG shipping fleet owner, Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) slid 0.6%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - tumbled on Monday with Brent crude down 1.9% at $72.85 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.2%, snapping two sessions of gains with Commercial International Bank dropping 1.4% and Telecom Egypt losing 1.9%.

Separately, Egypt’s annual core inflation rose to 40.3% in May from 38.6% in April, data from the central bank showed on Sunday.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA      rose 0.2% to 11,423
 KUWAIT            added 0.2% to 7,670
 QATAR             fell 0.6% at 10,151
 EGYPT             dropped 0.2% to 17,705
 BAHRAIN           lost 0.1% to 1,953
 OMAN              added 0.6% to 4,697
 ABU DHABI         added 0.1% to 9,380
 DUBAI             rose 0.1% at 3,702
==========================================
