AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India asks Myanmar to expedite trade through rupee

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 05:37pm

NEW DELHI: India has urged Myanmar’s administration to speed up the process of trade settlements through mutual currencies, a mechanism that was earlier agreed, an exporters’ body official said on Monday.

A delegation of Indian exporters met Myanmar’s trade minister U.Aung Naign Oo, who is on a visit to India, in the eastern city of Kolkata and raised the issue.

“Myanmar’s minister has assured the new mechanism would soon be operational,” P.K. Shah, former chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council, told Reuters after the meeting.

Myanmar, which is facing shortages of foreign exchange reserves, announced last year that it would soon start accepting Indian rupees, along with Thai baht and China’s renminbi as an official settlement currency to cut its dependence on the U.S. dollar.

The arrangement would help the export of pharmaceutical and manufacturing items from India as well as higher imports like pulses, timber and other products from Myanmar, exporters said.

India’s retail inflation eases to a more than 2-year low in May

Shah said trade between the two countries would significantly rise from current level of $1.8 billion once the new trade mechanism through local currencies was activated.

Reserve Bank of India, the central bank, had earlier authorised the state-run Punjab National Bank to open a special rupee vostro account (SRVA) for foreign trade settlements with Myanmar.

Under the mechanism, Myanmar would accept payments for all its exports to India in Indian rupee and the same export earnings could be used to make payments for goods and services imported from India, EEPC said.

It said PNB approached Myanmar’s CB Bank and UAB Bank of Myanmar to open a vostro account for trade settlements in Indian rupees and Kyat, Myanmar’s local currency under the special arrangement.

But the Myanmar government wanted to involve other banks in the new mechanism.

“A decision could soon be announced to activate the agreed mechanism,” Shah said.

India Myanmar India's economy India's GDP India's trade

Comments

1000 characters

India asks Myanmar to expedite trade through rupee

SBP chief says Pakistan not considering bilateral debt restructuring: Reuters

SBP keeps key interest rate unchanged at 21%

Pakistan’s Russian crude shipment paid for in Chinese currency: Musadik Malik

Back-to-back falls: rupee settles at 287.63 against US dollar

Dar updates Chinese envoy on talks with IMF, budget

KSE-100 sees range-bound post-budget session, index down 0.29%

Aleem Khan appointed president of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Budget places emphasis on ‘growth-inducing’ sectors: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices fall, US Fed rate decision in focus

Read more stories