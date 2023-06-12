AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX witnesses positive trend

Recorder Review Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed positive trend during the outgoing week ended on June 09, 2023 due to fresh buying in various sectors on expectations of positive outcome of federal budget.

The benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 551.22 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 41,904.21 points.

Trading activities also improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 20.6 percent to 217.41 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 180.33 million shares while average daily traded value on ready counter increased by 19.2 percent to Rs 6.01 billion against previous week’s Rs 5.04 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 57.75 points during this week to close at 4,189.94 points with average daily turnover of 192.281 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 515.46 points on week-on-week basis to close at 14,580.07 points with average daily trading volumes of 141.241 million shares.

The foreign investors remained net buyers of shares worth $2.103 million during this week. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 125 billion to Rs 6.401 trillion.

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index gained momentum this week building upto the release of Federal Budget FY24 with the market closing at 41,904, up 551 points WoW.

Sector-wise, Chemicals (up 15 percent), Oil & Gas (up 8.9 percent) and Refinery Sector (up 4.2 percent) out performed during the week while Banks (down 1.6 percent) and Tobacco (down 6.1 percent) under performed.

Foreigners remained net buyers this week ($2.1million) with the highest buying witnessed in the Oil & Gas Sector ($1.1million).

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the KSE 100 Index gained by 1.33 percent on WoW basis, which can be attributed to pre-budget rally. Investor interest was observed in Chemicals (up by 13.0 percent), Technology (up by 3.0 percent), OMCs (up by 3.0 percent), Textile (up by 3.0 percent) and Refines (up by 3.0 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

PSX witnesses positive trend

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Danish minister may arrive next week

‘World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets’

Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

Read more stories