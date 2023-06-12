AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Aleem expresses sorrow over loss of lives in KP

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader and senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan expressed deep sorrow over the precious lives lost due to torrential rains in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Abdul Aleem Khan condoled with the families of those who lost their lives. He expressed heartfelt sympathy with the grieved families. “We are with their families in this time of grief and sorrow”, Khan said.

He further added that there is a dire need to modernize the weather forecast system in order to avoid such natural disasters. He urged the government institutions to work efficiently for complete rehabilitation of the victims.

