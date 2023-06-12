Jahangir Tareen leaves for London

LAHORE: Senior politician Jahangir Tareen has left for London, days after launching Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Sources privy to the development said that Jahangir Tareen left for London from Lahore for a ‘medical check-up’. He will stay in London for two weeks.

On June 8, Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” Jahangir Tareen said that “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

Jahangir Tareen said that they worked hard in PTI for reforms in Pakistan but unfortunately, they did not work on their manifesto and people got disappointed from PTI.

Jahangir Tareen reiterated the need for leadership that can bring unity and end the divide in society amid the economic and political crisis.

He claimed that more people will join IPP in the coming days and the party will try its best to meet the expectations of the people of Pakistan.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the May 9 events, held meetings with senior politicians to chalk out future strategy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.