Business & Finance

Furniture’s demand growing in Afghanistan, says Ashfaq

APP Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said that Pakistani furniture was very popular in Afghanistan and its demand was growing due to exquisite designs with wider varieties.

He said Pakistan has traditionally been one of the major suppliers of furniture to Afghanistan as Afghan traders often import furniture from Pakistan due to its proximity and availability of a wide range of products.

Talking to a delegation of Afghan importers led by Muslim Khan Buneri, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Pakistan and Afghanistan have a significant trade relationship, including the furniture sector.

However, it is important that the specific dynamics of trade can evolve over time due to various factors such as political situations, economic conditions and government policies, he expressed.

He said Pakistan’s furniture industry, particularly in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar has been exporting a variety of furniture items to Afghanistan, including wooden and upholstered furniture, office furniture and home decor items.

He said that the furniture trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been facilitated by land routes, primarily through the Torkham border crossing, which was the busiest land border between the two countries.

The close geographical proximity between the two nations has made transportation relatively convenient.

However, it is worth noting that the trade relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan can be influenced by various factors, including political tensions, security concerns, and changes in trade policies, he said.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq pointed out that any development in these areas can impact the scope and volume of furniture trade between the two countries. The current scope of Pakistan’s furniture trade with Afghanistan will further witness improvement in the days to come under the new regime of barter trade policies, he added.

