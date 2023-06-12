AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pilgrims urged to obtain authorised ‘sacrificial coupons’

APP Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

MAKKAH MUKARMA: Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro on Sunday emphasized the importance of obtaining authorized sacrificial coupons from approved sources such as the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Saudi Post, while urging Pakistani pilgrims to avoid obtaining them from unauthorized channels.

In an interview with APP, he highlighted that acquiring these authorized coupons ensures their legitimacy and compliance with Saudi regulations for the sacrificial ritual.

To facilitate the process, the Pakistani government, in collaboration with the Saudi bank, has made arrangements for the sacrificial ritual during Hajj. Pilgrims can obtain a token for the sacrificial offering by contributing 720 Saudi riyals. Mobile vans are available to conveniently distribute these coupons to pilgrims residing in different areas.

The tokens will be provided near the accommodations of the pilgrims, either through booths or mobile vans. Upon receiving the token, pilgrims will be informed about their designated time for the sacrificial ritual. Following the sacrifice, the pilgrims will proceed with the “Halq” ritual, which involves hair shaving or trimming. DG Hajj assures that all necessary facilities, including accommodation, food, and transportation, have been meticulously arranged in Makkah to ensure the convenience of the pilgrims.

hajj Islamic Development Bank Abdul Wahab Soomro sacrificial coupons Saudi Post

Comments

1000 characters

Pilgrims urged to obtain authorised ‘sacrificial coupons’

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Danish minister may arrive next week

‘World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets’

Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

Read more stories