Pilgrims urged to obtain authorised ‘sacrificial coupons’

MAKKAH MUKARMA: Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro on Sunday emphasized the importance of obtaining authorized sacrificial coupons from approved sources such as the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Saudi Post, while urging Pakistani pilgrims to avoid obtaining them from unauthorized channels.

In an interview with APP, he highlighted that acquiring these authorized coupons ensures their legitimacy and compliance with Saudi regulations for the sacrificial ritual.

To facilitate the process, the Pakistani government, in collaboration with the Saudi bank, has made arrangements for the sacrificial ritual during Hajj. Pilgrims can obtain a token for the sacrificial offering by contributing 720 Saudi riyals. Mobile vans are available to conveniently distribute these coupons to pilgrims residing in different areas.

The tokens will be provided near the accommodations of the pilgrims, either through booths or mobile vans. Upon receiving the token, pilgrims will be informed about their designated time for the sacrificial ritual. Following the sacrifice, the pilgrims will proceed with the “Halq” ritual, which involves hair shaving or trimming. DG Hajj assures that all necessary facilities, including accommodation, food, and transportation, have been meticulously arranged in Makkah to ensure the convenience of the pilgrims.