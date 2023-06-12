AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Prices of essential food items remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, flour, sugar, fruits, pulses, tea and others remained on the high side in the retail markets, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder on Sunday.

Rs5 kilo increase was witnessed in the price of live chicken being sold in the retail market, available at RsRs435/kg against the price of Rs430/kg in the previous week, the survey revealed. The survey added a dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs280, hen eggs at Rs500/dozen and Chinese red-colored eggs at Rs450/dozen.

Similarly, the survey said boneless cow meat was being sold at Rs900 per kilo while within bone available at Rs700-750 and Rs800 per kilo in the local market.

Fresh milk was available at Rs160-180 and Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kg in the local market, the survey added.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables remained high-side in the retail market. One kg ginger was available at Rs800/kg from Rs650/kg, while garlic was being sold at Rs350/kg and Rs400/kg in the retail market. Similarly, the Peas is being sold at Rs200-180/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs70/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg and Onion Rs80/kg while the price of green chilly is Rs 120/kg, tomato was being sold at Rs60-70/kg and eggplant (bringle) Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs80/kg, capsicum at Rs150-160/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg.

Prices of flour remained unchanged as 80 kg sac flour was available at Rs 11,500 while a 20kg flour bag was available at Rs2600-2800 in both wholesale and retail markets, the survey noted.

It witnessed an increase of Rs10 per kilo/litre in edible oil and ghee was registered in the local market.

Similarly sugar price has also reduced at Rs115 from Rs125 per kg in the local market.

