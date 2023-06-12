Sindh police delegation calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE: A delegation of Sindh Police Under Training DSPs met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Sindh Police Under Training DSPs.

Under Training officers of Sindh Police thanked the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi over hospitality being extended by the Punjab government. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on the occasion said that officers coming from Sindh are our guests adding that showing courtesy and kind behavior to a visitor is the identity of a nice police officer.

Mohsin Naqvi urged them to maintain strong relations instead of traditional relations with the people adding that they should earn name and fame by doing good deeds which was the true identity of nice police officers.

Mohsin Naqvi exhorted that the police and other officers should serve and help the masses out of the way adding that no action is forbidden to adopt an out of the box modus operandi to help the visitors. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that those officers who serve the masses wholeheartedly and live in others heart do not need any recommendation.

