Punjab, KP govts urged to raise salaries

LAHORE: Senior leader of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan has urged the caretaker governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to raise the salaries and pensions of government employees the way federal government has increased.

The problems being faced by the government employees will further increase if the caretaker setups of Punjab and KPK tried to postpone the issue till the next elected governments, said Aleem Khan.

In his statement, he said that the caretaker governments must announce an increase in the salaries and pensions while unveiling the budget of four months. “It is need of the hour to increase the salaries and pensions of government employees keeping in view the forecast of 21 percent inflation next year”, Khan said.

