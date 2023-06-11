Australia beat India to win World Test Championship final

LONDON: Australia beat India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday.

India, set a record 444 to win, resumed on 164-3. But they collapsed to 234 all out, losing seven wickets for 70 runs inside 24 overs before lunch on the fifth day.

Scott Boland sparked the slump with two wickets in an over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli, before off-spinner Nathan Lyon polished off the tail.

Victory meant Australia had now captured the one major men’s cricket title that had previously eluded them.