AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s Khamenei says ‘nothing wrong’ with a nuclear deal with West

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:35pm

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader said on Sunday that reaching a deal with the West over Tehran’s disputed nuclear work was possible if the country’s nuclear infrastructure remained intact, state media quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying.

“There is nothing wrong with the agreement (with the West), but the infrastructure of our nuclear industry should not be touched,” he said, adding that Tehran should continue working with the U.N. nuclear watchdog under the framework of safeguards.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with six major powers have been at a stalemate since September, with both sides accusing each other of making unreasonable demands.

Iraq to pay $2.76bn in gas and electricity debt to Iran

In 2019, Iran began breaching the deal’s terms in response to a U.S. withdrawal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

The 2015 agreement limited Iran’s uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms, in return for lifting international sanctions. Iran denies wanting to acquire nuclear weapons.

Both Tehran and Washington on Thursday denied a report that they were nearing an interim deal under which Tehran would curb its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei nuclear deal with Iran

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s Khamenei says ‘nothing wrong’ with a nuclear deal with West

No amnesty scheme for expats: Law to be invoked against industries exploiting consumers: Dar

Dar concedes preponderance of external debt

Finance Bill brings in a big import-related facilitative step

Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

India rail crash probe is focusing on manual bypass of track signal: railway sources

GCC-China free trade deal must protect emerging Gulf industries: Saudi minister

Rich will be taxed: Rs2.2trn Sindh budget unveiled

Proposed tax on windfall profits may be challenged in courts

GST on services: Rs235bn target set

Read more stories