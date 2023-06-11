AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
FDA: pre-budget meeting

Press Release Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Ch presided over the pre budget meeting relating to FDA and reviewed the different budget proposals.

He examined the previous financial year budget estimates and directed the multidimensional development and administrative proposals of far sighted approach be devised in next financial year budget of FDA for expanding the urban development programme besides strengthening the financial position of authority by generating the further income resources.

He advised that all the targets of recoveries should be realistic. He said that the next financial year budget should be comprehensive and all proposals be discussed in large to make them sustainable and practicable.

DG FDA maintained that concrete line of action be adopted for the sale of available plots in FDA City and other residential colonies/commercial markets for raising the financial resources. He directed for preparing a feasible business model to utilize the land owned of FDA. He urged upon mobilizing the field staff to achieve the recovery targets and said that action should be taken against the defaulter allotees.

During the meeting, various budget proposals came under discussion.

