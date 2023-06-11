Renewable energy sector: Denmark agrees to cooperate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Denmark have agreed on building collaboration in renewable energy sector, under the recently-signed Green Framework Engagement Agreement.

This was agreed during Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar’s two-day visit to Denmark and also to Finland on 8-10 June 2023, according to a statement of the Foreign Office issued here on Saturday.

During the visits, the statement added that the Minister of State held government level interactions and engaged with think tank and local media.

In Denmark, the MOS met the Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen. “The two ministers agreed on building collaboration in renewable energy sector, under the recently signed Green Framework Engagement Agreement,” the statement read.

It stated that the MOS hoped that the Danish Minister’s upcoming visit to Pakistan next week (16-18 June 2023) would be instrumental in this regard.

She assured Minister Jørgensen warm welcome and full cooperation on government’s behalf.

Meeting with Prehn Rasmus, Member of the Danish Parliament, the MOS underscored the importance of parliamentary engagement in further cementing mutual ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023