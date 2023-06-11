AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Land route: Pakistan eyes $1b export to China

INP Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

BEIJING: After successful transportation of seafood cargo container to Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region through Karakoram highway, Pakistan will be targeting $1 billion of trade with China through land route in coming years, Commercial Counselor, Embassy of Pakistan, Ghulam Qadir said on Saturday.

In an interview, he said that it is very heartening that export of food items especially seafood from Pakistan to China has started through land route. This is a big success and we want to build on it to increase our export.

He informed that the Pakistani side is targeting that $ 1billion worth of trade should happen in the long-run through land route.

However, keeping in view the current situation, we hope that this year, we have millions of dollars of export and trade from this route in the coming fiscal year, he added.

