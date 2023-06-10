Lahore ATC grants police two-day physical remand of Yasmin Rashid in Askari Tower attack case

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore granted police a physical remand of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for two days on Saturday in connection with a vandalism incident at Askari Tower on May 9, according to Aaj News.

Last month, the PTI leader was discharged in the Jinnah House attack case after a Lahore court ruled that no evidence was found of her involvement in the attack;

Rashid was among the PTI leaders who were taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) following the May 9 violent events.

The development comes days after the interim Punjab government challenged the PTI leader's acquittal in the Lahore High Court, claiming that the prosecution had strong evidence against her.

Earlier, Punjab police said that they will challenge the Lahore court’s decision to discharge PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case, stressing “all conspirators, planners, and perpetrators” of the May 9 incident, including the former Punjab health minister, would be brought to justice.

“The court order is being challenged as the police were not given the opportunity to present forensic evidence in the case,” the police said.

It said the court order regarding Rashid’s case will attain finality after the order of the High Court, adding: “Police reserves its right to investigate the case and to bring the truth before the public.”

“Any premature assumption/inference at this stage is likely to be misleading,” the police advised.

The former Punjab health minister was facing charges of hate speech against state institutions and involvement in attacks on Jinnah House during the May 9 protests.

On May 13, the LHC had ordered her immediate release, saying that if she is not required in any criminal case, then she should be released.

However, the PTI leader was again arrested.

On May 29, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore had sent the PTI leader to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the same case.