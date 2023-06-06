AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
BAFL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
DGKC 52.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.64%)
EPCL 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.5%)
OGDC 78.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.51%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.6%)
PRL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.87%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.41%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 96.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.59%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 27.2 (0.65%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,923 Increased By 255.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 14,873 Increased By 74.3 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt challenges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal

  • Govt petition claims witnesses are present for the alleged involvement of the PTI leader in the events of May 9
BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2023
Follow us

The interim Punjab government on Tuesday challenged PTI leader Yasmin Rashid's acquittal in the Lahore High Court, claiming that the prosecution had strong evidence against her, Aaj News reported.

According to the caretaker setup's petition, they have strong witnesses for the alleged involvement of the PTI leader in the events of May 9.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday discharged PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case and ordered her immediate release from prison.

Rashid was among the PTI leaders who were taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Earlier, the Punjab police said that they will challenge the Lahore court’s decision to discharge PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case, stressing “all conspirators, planners, and perpetrators” of the May 9 incident, including the former Punjab health minister, would be brought to justice.

The provincial police said the investigation into the Jinnah House attack was being carried out on scientific lines.

“The court order is being challenged as the police were not given the opportunity to present forensic evidence in the case,” the police said.

It said the court order regarding Rashid’s case will attain finality after the order of the High Court, adding: “Police reserves its right to investigate the case and to bring the truth before the public.”

“Any premature assumption/inference at this stage is likely to be misleading,” the police advised.

The former Punjab health minister was facing charges of hate speech against state institutions and involvement in attacks on Jinnah House during the May 9 protests.

On May 13, the LHC had ordered her immediate release, saying that if she is not required in any criminal case, then she should be released.

However, the PTI leader was again arrested.

On May 29, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore had sent the PTI leader to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the same case.

Yasmin Rashid Lahore High Court Imran Khan Corps Commander House Lahore May 9 attack

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt challenges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal

Pakistan now hopes to ink deal with IMF before budget on Friday: report

Rupee falls against US dollar in inter-bank, but gains in open market

Pakistan proposes inflation target of 21% in estimates for upcoming FY24 budget: report

World Bank cuts 2024 global growth forecast as rate hikes bite but lifts 2023 outlook

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

PSX sustains gains, KSE-100 up 0.61%

Pro-agriculture budget expected by brokerage house

Oil falls as economic fears overshadow Saudi output cut

Read more stories