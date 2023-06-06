Punjab govt challenges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal

The interim Punjab government on Tuesday challenged PTI leader Yasmin Rashid's acquittal in the Lahore High Court, claiming that the prosecution had strong evidence against her, Aaj News reported.

According to the caretaker setup's petition, they have strong witnesses for the alleged involvement of the PTI leader in the events of May 9.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday discharged PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case and ordered her immediate release from prison.

Rashid was among the PTI leaders who were taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Earlier, the Punjab police said that they will challenge the Lahore court’s decision to discharge PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case, stressing “all conspirators, planners, and perpetrators” of the May 9 incident, including the former Punjab health minister, would be brought to justice.

The provincial police said the investigation into the Jinnah House attack was being carried out on scientific lines.

“The court order is being challenged as the police were not given the opportunity to present forensic evidence in the case,” the police said.

It said the court order regarding Rashid’s case will attain finality after the order of the High Court, adding: “Police reserves its right to investigate the case and to bring the truth before the public.”

“Any premature assumption/inference at this stage is likely to be misleading,” the police advised.

The former Punjab health minister was facing charges of hate speech against state institutions and involvement in attacks on Jinnah House during the May 9 protests.

On May 13, the LHC had ordered her immediate release, saying that if she is not required in any criminal case, then she should be released.

However, the PTI leader was again arrested.

On May 29, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore had sent the PTI leader to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the same case.