Federal budget 2023-24 in graphs

The government of Pakistan announced the budget for 2023-24 on Friday. Business Recorder takes a look at the budget figures, but just through graphs.

The budget outlay amounts to Rs14.46 trillion out of which the government intends to cover a major chunk, of Rs6.9 trillion, through tax and non-tax revenue.

On the flip side, interest payments occupy nearly half of the expenditure.

The GDP growth target for the next fiscal year is set at 3.5%.

In addition, the average inflation for fiscal year 2023-24 is targeted at 21%.

The government of Pakistan allocated Rs1,809 billion for defence.

The education sector attracted an allocation of Rs97.1 billion.

The federal government set aside Rs950 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The health sector attracted an allocation of Rs24.2 billion.