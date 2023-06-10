AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Federal budget 2023-24 in graphs

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2023 06:03pm

The government of Pakistan announced the budget for 2023-24 on Friday. Business Recorder takes a look at the budget figures, but just through graphs.

To read the entire coverage, click here

The budget outlay amounts to Rs14.46 trillion out of which the government intends to cover a major chunk, of Rs6.9 trillion, through tax and non-tax revenue.

On the flip side, interest payments occupy nearly half of the expenditure.

The GDP growth target for the next fiscal year is set at 3.5%.

In addition, the average inflation for fiscal year 2023-24 is targeted at 21%.

The government of Pakistan allocated Rs1,809 billion for defence.

The education sector attracted an allocation of Rs97.1 billion.

The federal government set aside Rs950 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The health sector attracted an allocation of Rs24.2 billion.

federal budget budget budget deficit Pakistan budget development budget budget documents Education budget Budget session budget document defence budget federal budget 2023 24 BISP budget budget 2023 24 budget details Budget FY23 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage Federal Budget FY24 post budget conference

Comments

1000 characters

Federal budget 2023-24 in graphs

Sindh govt announces up to 35% raise in salaries, 17.5% hike in pension amounts

Met office warns Cyclone Biparjoy now 910km away from Karachi

Fitch does not ‘expect large further devaluation of Pakistani rupee’: report

Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items as crisis eases

Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

Dubai ranks third among top global cities, ahead of New York, London and Paris

Lahore ATC grants police two-day physical remand of Yasmin Rashid in Askari Tower attack case

Egypt’s annual headline inflation rate speeds up to 32.7% in May

UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day

Rs1.8095trn set aside for Defence

Read more stories