Jun 10, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 9, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

Read here for details.

  • On digital payments: services tax on restaurants in ICT reduced in federal budget

Read here for details.

  • 2023-24: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says 3.5% growth targeted in ‘responsible budget’

Read here for details.

  • Key highlights of budget 2023-24

Read here for details.

  • Market view: how will the budget impact businesses?

Read here for details.

  • Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Read here for details.

  • PTI rejects budget

Read here for details.

  • Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Read here for details.

