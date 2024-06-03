Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PM to visit China on 4th

NNI Published June 3, 2024 Updated June 3, 2024 09:15am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for China on official visit on June 4. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in the first phase of his visit. During the visit, the prime minister will have access to renowned tech companies. Shenzhen is considered an economic powerhouse, with a GDP growth of over 6% in 2023.

The prime minister is seeking extensive business partnerships in China, with a strong possibility of significant interest from Chinese companies and investors.

The PM’s visit will significantly increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and China.

