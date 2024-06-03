Gold unchanged at Rs240,300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Monday as the yellow metal held steady in the international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs240,300, while the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,019, as per the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,400 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold also remained unchanged on Monday at $2,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates held steady at Rs2,820 per tola.