Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold unchanged at Rs240,300 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 03 Jun, 2024 04:23pm

Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Monday as the yellow metal held steady in the international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs240,300, while the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,019, as per the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,400 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold also remained unchanged on Monday at $2,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates held steady at Rs2,820 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Gold stocks gold market US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold U.S. gold Gold trade gold import gold rate gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold unchanged at Rs240,300 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SC adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Belgium’s Ontex completes divestment of business in Pakistan

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

OGDCL enhances oil & gas production in KP, Sindh wells

FBR digitisation: Aurangzeb calls for utilisation of PRAL, REMIT data

Oil steady as investors weigh up extended OPEC+ supply cuts

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

Heat wave kills at least 56 in India, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases, from March-May

Read more stories