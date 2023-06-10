AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong from 12th

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

LAHORE: Skipper of Pakistan Women’s team Fatima Sana has expressed resolve to good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

The eight-team ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played from June 12 to 21 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. The Pakistan team has left for Hong Kong via Dubai to feature in this T20 tournament.

Pakistan is slotted in Group A with Hong Kong, India-A and Nepal. Pakistan will open their campaign on June 13 with the match against Nepal, after which they play Hong Kong and India-A on June 15 and 17, respectively. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on June 19. The final of the tournament will be held on June 21.

The 14-member squad along with four reserves players took part in the 15-day camp, which was held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi. The players under the supervision of coaching staff worked on various aspects of T20 cricket including improvised drills, nets sessions and scenario-based matches. Before the camp, the players also featured for Strikers in the first phase of Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament held in Karachi last month.

Six players apart from Captain Fatima Sana have already represented Pakistan women’s team in international cricket. These include Gull Feroza (2 T20Is), Natalia Parvaiz (3 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (4 ODIs, 2 T20Is), Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 5T20Is), Tuba Hassan (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) and Umm-e-Hani (1 ODI). Other than Aroob, three players – Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar have represented Pakistan U19 in the inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January this year in South Africa.

Fatima Sana said: “Our training camp in Karachi has laid a strong foundation for our journey in the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup. I expect each player to carry the learning from the camp and showcase their skills with confidence in the tournament. In Group-A, we have formidable opponents in Nepal, hosts Hong Kong, and India-A. I expect our players to approach each match with determination, resilience, and a never-give-up attitude.”

Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, Najiha Alvi (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Yusra Amir. Reserves: Amber Kainat, Dua Majid, Fatima Khan and Rameen Shamim.

Player support personnel: Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst) and Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist).

ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup Pakistan fixtures

13th June v Nepal at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, 0600 PKT

15th June v Hong Kong at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, 0600 PKT

17th June v India-A at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, 1030 PKT.

