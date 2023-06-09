AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai posts second weekly gain, Abu Dhabi inches higher

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 05:05pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates edged higher on Friday ahead of a widely expected pause in interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, although falling oil prices limited gains.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.3%, led by a 5.9% rise in Gulf Navigation and a 1.1% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

The Dubai index posted its second weekly gain of 2.7%.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The U.S. Fed’s next rate-setting meeting is on June 13-14.

Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices but focus turns to Fed

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.2%.

However, the Abu Dhabi bourse posted its sixth weekly loss of 0.4%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - looked set to post their second straight weekly loss, as prices continued to fall over concerns about demand from China and due to scepticism over a report the United States and Iran were close to striking a nuclear deal.

====================================
 ABU DHABI     rose 0.2% to 9,369
 DUBAI         gained 0.3% to 3,699
====================================
Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai posts second weekly gain, Abu Dhabi inches higher

As budget announcement nears, here are some proposals that could affect you

How experts view the upcoming budget announcement

Federal cabinet meeting approves Budget 2023-24

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

Migrants in UAE, including Pakistanis, turn to crypto to send remittances home

Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Read more stories