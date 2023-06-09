AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
Jun 09, 2023
Pakistan

Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’ with PTI defectors

Zahid Baig Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Thursday formally announced the formation of a new political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), with a pledge to work for economic and social reforms.

Addressing a press conference along with Aleem Khan, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, and other former members of PTI, Tareen said they would be unveiling their reforms agenda soon. “Through our voters’ mandate, we will try to introduce political, social and economic reforms.”

He said they wanted to get better results in forthcoming elections and work to enhance exports especially lifting the Information Technology (IT) sector, strengthening the agricultural sector and safeguarding the rights of the masses. He said his party’s purpose was to represent the aspirations of the youth. “We would also protect the rights of women and minorities and become the voice of the voiceless.”

Nearly 100 former PTI members of the national and provincial assemblies joined the new party, expressing confidence in Tareen’s leadership.

Tareen said he entered into politics late but with a passion and joined PTI to bring all those reforms from its platform, which was needed by the country. He said “we worked hard so that their party could win the elections and implement its reforms agenda.” He said “all those sitting with him today had the same passion to do some positive for the country.” He noted that past incidents to be unfolded in the few days would throw light on how much effort was made by him and his fellows to achieve this goal.

He stated that the events of May 9th had a significant impact on the political landscape of Pakistan. Expressing criticism towards these incidents, he emphasized that they not only harmed the country’s politics but also had detrimental effects on its economy. Tareen announced the formation of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, highlighting the unity of its members under one platform and their collective efforts to navigate Pakistan out of its current crises.

He expressed his determination to launch earnest initiatives aimed at resolving Pakistan’s multitude of problems, with the goal of healing the wounds suffered by the nation. Additionally, he revealed that more prominent politicians would join his party in the coming days.

Earlier, Aleem Khan remarked that the situation had become highly chaotic after May 9th, causing concern among patriotic Pakistanis. However, he mentioned that Tareen reached out to them, leading to the decision to establish a new political party.

He acknowledged Tareen’s assistance in bringing them together and commended his political acumen, highlighting the possibility of unity among all members once again.

He emphasised that they had spent the past 11-12 years on a unified platform, sharing in the struggle and dedicating their years and energies to achieve their goals. Regrettably, those goals remained unfulfilled.

