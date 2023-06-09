11 killed, 30 wounded in blast at funeral in Afghanistan

FAIZABAD: At least 11 people were killed and 30 wounded by a blast Thursday at a funeral service for an Afghan acting provincial governor assassinated by a suicide bomber earlier this week, the ministry of interior said.“The Ministry of Interior of the IEA condemns this brutality of the disgraced enemies,” a statement said of the blast, which happened at a service for Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi in Faizabad, capital of Badakhshan province.

Security has improved dramatically since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021, ousting a US-backed government and ending their two-decade insurgency, but the Islamic State group remains a threat. IS claimed responsibility for Ahmadi’s killing on Tuesday, when a suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives into his vehicle. Ahmadi’s driver was also killed and six others were wounded in that attack.