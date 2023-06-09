AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
Severe cyclonic storm may escalate into cat-3 today

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: The very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy”, which is swirling over Southeast Arabian Sea, may escalate into cat-3 on Friday (today) according to Tropical Storm Risk on Thursday.

At present, it is a cat-1 storm, barrelling some 1200 kilometers from south of Karachi but threatens none of Pakistan coastlines, the Met Office said.

It said that the sea around the storm center is phenomenally high with a maximum wave height between 25 feet and 28 feet from the surface.

The TSR projects the very severe cyclonic storm is growing into cat-3 on Friday, which is likely to tear at a maximum speed between 178 kilometers and 208 kilometers per hour.

However, the storm strength is expected to begin receding on June 10 (Saturday) to cat-2 and likely to remain in cat-2 on Sunday as well before further de-escalating to cat-1 on June 12 and June 13, it forecast.

The Met said that a favorable environment including sea surface temperature of 30-32 Celsius, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence helps the storm strengthen further.

It is likely to intensify further and keep moving in northwest direction over the Arabian Sea.

“All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” it said.

