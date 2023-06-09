AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK appears before NAB in Al-Qadir Trust case

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the second time in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan arrived at the NAB Rawalpindi office after appearing before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and sessions court in other cases.

The PTI chief appeared before NAB combined investigation team (CIT) for recording his statement.

The CIT questioned Khan for over four hours. Security officials stopped the vehicle carrying Imran at the gate and did not allow his personal security to accompany him.

The NAB sources said that the investigators have provided Khan with the relevant documents and questions and also directed him to bring the documents with him on the next appearance.

The former prime minister did not bring sufficient documents/evidence for his defence, they said.

Sources said that the CIT grilled Khan about the correspondence with the NCA in the UK and freezing orders regarding the £190 million.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police, Rangers, and Frontier Constabulary (FC), were deployed in and around the NAB Rawalpindi office.

The city police also blocked all roads leading to the NAB Rawalpindi office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB PTI Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court NCA Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

1000 characters

IK appears before NAB in Al-Qadir Trust case

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories