IK appears before NAB in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the second time in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan arrived at the NAB Rawalpindi office after appearing before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and sessions court in other cases.

The PTI chief appeared before NAB combined investigation team (CIT) for recording his statement.

The CIT questioned Khan for over four hours. Security officials stopped the vehicle carrying Imran at the gate and did not allow his personal security to accompany him.

The NAB sources said that the investigators have provided Khan with the relevant documents and questions and also directed him to bring the documents with him on the next appearance.

The former prime minister did not bring sufficient documents/evidence for his defence, they said.

Sources said that the CIT grilled Khan about the correspondence with the NCA in the UK and freezing orders regarding the £190 million.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police, Rangers, and Frontier Constabulary (FC), were deployed in and around the NAB Rawalpindi office.

The city police also blocked all roads leading to the NAB Rawalpindi office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023