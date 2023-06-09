KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Hira Textile .30.06.2022 Nil (583.944) (6.74) 26.06.2023 19.06.2023 to Mills Ltd Year End 09.00.A.M 26.06.2023 AGM D.G.Khan Cement - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to Company Limited 10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Dadabhoy Cement - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to Industries Limited 11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

