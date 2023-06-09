Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Hira Textile .30.06.2022 Nil (583.944) (6.74) 26.06.2023 19.06.2023 to
Mills Ltd Year End 09.00.A.M 26.06.2023
AGM
D.G.Khan Cement - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
Company Limited 10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Dadabhoy Cement - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
Industries Limited 11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
