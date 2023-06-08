AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy visits flood-hit Kherson region after Kakhovka dam collapse

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 01:34pm
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had visited the flooded southern region of Kherson and discussed the situation after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

“Many important issues were discussed. The operational situation in the region as a result of the disaster, evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, elimination of the emergency caused by the dam explosion, organization of life support for the flooded areas,” he said in a Telegram post.

Ukrainians face homelessness, disease risk as floods crest from burst dam

“Also, the prospects for restoring the region’s ecosystem and the operational military situation in the man-made disaster area.”

