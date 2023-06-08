WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 7, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 6-Jun-23 5-Jun-23 2-Jun-23 1-Jun-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10569 0.105775 0.10596 0.105571
Euro 0.803781 0.804879 0.80673 0.804297
Japanese yen 0.005392 0.005373 0.005402 0.005392
U.K. pound 0.934096 0.932989 0.939024 0.937381
U.S. dollar 0.752393 0.752927 0.74954 0.75189
Algerian dinar 0.005512 0.005513 0.005502 0.005499
Australian dollar 0.501169 0.497459 0.495596 0.489556
Botswana pula 0.055301 0.054888 0.054716 0.054512
Brazilian real 0.152659 0.152941 0.151263 0.14935
Brunei dollar 0.557617 0.557517 0.556296
Canadian dollar 0.560692 0.560464 0.557901 0.557699
Chilean peso 0.000943 0.000944 0.000932 0.000926
Czech koruna 0.034158 0.034148 0.034098 0.033939
Danish krone 0.107899 0.108304 0.107993
Indian rupee 0.009105 0.009118 0.009105 0.009119
Israeli New Shekel 0.202528 0.201587 0.200144 0.201255
Korean won 0.000575 0.000568 0.000569
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44974 2.44636
Malaysian ringgit 0.163617 0.163263 0.163029
Mauritian rupee 0.016417 0.016409 0.016403 0.016368
Mexican peso 0.043193 0.04309 0.042815 0.042801
New Zealand dollar 0.457041 0.455233 0.452337
Norwegian krone 0.067673 0.068051 0.068107 0.06721
Omani rial 1.95681 1.9582 1.9555
Peruvian sol 0.204066 0.20499 0.203569 0.20454
Philippine peso 0.013405 0.013455 0.013333 0.013369
Polish zloty 0.179295 0.179555 0.178875 0.177337
Qatari riyal 0.206563
Russian ruble 0.00926 0.009268 0.009287
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200638 0.200781 0.200504
Singapore dollar 0.557617 0.557517 0.556296
South African rand 0.039147 0.03891 0.038374 0.037856
Swedish krona 0.069306 0.069518 0.069623
Swiss franc 0.829038 0.826575 0.827718 0.827845
Thai baht 0.021644 0.021667 0.021622
Trinidadian dollar 0.111845 0.111231 0.111712
U.A.E. dirham 0.204872 0.204735
Uruguayan peso 0.019296 0.019414 0.019347 0.019379
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
