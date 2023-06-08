WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 7, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Jun-23 5-Jun-23 2-Jun-23 1-Jun-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10569 0.105775 0.10596 0.105571 Euro 0.803781 0.804879 0.80673 0.804297 Japanese yen 0.005392 0.005373 0.005402 0.005392 U.K. pound 0.934096 0.932989 0.939024 0.937381 U.S. dollar 0.752393 0.752927 0.74954 0.75189 Algerian dinar 0.005512 0.005513 0.005502 0.005499 Australian dollar 0.501169 0.497459 0.495596 0.489556 Botswana pula 0.055301 0.054888 0.054716 0.054512 Brazilian real 0.152659 0.152941 0.151263 0.14935 Brunei dollar 0.557617 0.557517 0.556296 Canadian dollar 0.560692 0.560464 0.557901 0.557699 Chilean peso 0.000943 0.000944 0.000932 0.000926 Czech koruna 0.034158 0.034148 0.034098 0.033939 Danish krone 0.107899 0.108304 0.107993 Indian rupee 0.009105 0.009118 0.009105 0.009119 Israeli New Shekel 0.202528 0.201587 0.200144 0.201255 Korean won 0.000575 0.000568 0.000569 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44974 2.44636 Malaysian ringgit 0.163617 0.163263 0.163029 Mauritian rupee 0.016417 0.016409 0.016403 0.016368 Mexican peso 0.043193 0.04309 0.042815 0.042801 New Zealand dollar 0.457041 0.455233 0.452337 Norwegian krone 0.067673 0.068051 0.068107 0.06721 Omani rial 1.95681 1.9582 1.9555 Peruvian sol 0.204066 0.20499 0.203569 0.20454 Philippine peso 0.013405 0.013455 0.013333 0.013369 Polish zloty 0.179295 0.179555 0.178875 0.177337 Qatari riyal 0.206563 Russian ruble 0.00926 0.009268 0.009287 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200638 0.200781 0.200504 Singapore dollar 0.557617 0.557517 0.556296 South African rand 0.039147 0.03891 0.038374 0.037856 Swedish krona 0.069306 0.069518 0.069623 Swiss franc 0.829038 0.826575 0.827718 0.827845 Thai baht 0.021644 0.021667 0.021622 Trinidadian dollar 0.111845 0.111231 0.111712 U.A.E. dirham 0.204872 0.204735 Uruguayan peso 0.019296 0.019414 0.019347 0.019379 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

