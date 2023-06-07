Jahangir Tareen to launch ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ party tomorow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday decided to launch a new political party, Aaj News reported.

The formal announcement of the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” political party will be made during a presser on Thursday (tomorrow).

As per reports, several PTI deserters, including Murad Raas, Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Hashim Dogar, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismael, Jay Prakash, Aamir Kiani, and others confirmed their full support for Tareen.

Among other politicians who joined the new political party are Abdul Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial.

On Tuesday, three PTI’s “Hashim Dogar group” members, including Raja Yawar Kamal, Mamoon Tarar, and Rai Aslam, also joined Tareen’s political camp.