AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
BAFL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
HUBC 68.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
NETSOL 79.96 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (6.61%)
OGDC 78.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.05%)
PPL 61.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.64%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 42.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.62%)
TPLP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.17%)
TRG 100.39 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.03%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 14,605 Increased By 165.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By 219.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,943 Increased By 70.6 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pullback in exports widens US trade gap in April

AFP Published June 7, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit grew in April on a pullback in exports, bringing the gap to its widest since October 2022, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Although the country’s imports have been boosted by resilient consumer spending, analysts expect this trend to weaken as well going forward, while tighter lending conditions weigh on investments.

The anticipation is that trade could bring negative growth to gross domestic product in the second quarter of the year.

US trade deficit widens in 2022 to record on strong imports

In April, the overall trade deficit was $74.6 billion, expanding slightly less than expected by $14 billion, according to Commerce Department data.

Exports fell by $9.2 billion to $249 billion in the month, while imports edged up by $4.8 billion to $323.6 billion.

“Net foreign trade often is sidelined in discussions of headline GDP growth, but it has been a huge swing factor since Covid,” said Pantheon Macroeconomics economists Ian Shepherdson and Kieran Clancy in a recent report.

They added that weakening in foreign trade will likely be “accompanied by a further drag from the inventory component, and a steep drop in investment in business equipment, making an outright drop in headline GDP more likely.”

The slide in exports came on the back of a decrease in value of goods shipments, such as crude oil and fuel oil, along with some consumer goods.

Imports of goods picked up with support from auto vehicles and parts, as well as some industrial supplies and materials.

But imports are likely to weaken in the months ahead, according to economist Matthew Martin of Oxford Economics in a recent note, citing “a mix of declining consumer strength and a wave of destocking by businesses.”

The US goods deficit with China stood at $24.2 billion in April.

US trade deficit

Comments

1000 characters

Pullback in exports widens US trade gap in April

There will be no winners, say experts ahead of budget announcement

Pakistan’s budget caught between IMF expectations and election

PPP co-chair Zardari calls stakeholders to formulate ‘charter of economy’

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign regarding May 9 violence

Punjab elections: SC clubs ECP plea with petitions challenging judgement review law

Inter-bank: rupee weakens further, settles at 286.88 against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains, dealers say USD now available

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan secures bail till June 21 in ‘fraud’ case

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

USAID announces $16.4mn for Sindh’s flood affectees

Read more stories