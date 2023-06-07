AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

  • Says Washington has asked Pakistani officials for consular access
BR Web Desk Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 03:41pm
The United States has called on Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah, a prominent fashion designer and granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua who was detained after the violence on May 9 in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest.

Khadija, who has Pakistani as well as American citizenships, was arrested on May 23 in a case of attacking the Corp Commander, and sent to judicial lockup for identification parade.

US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel, during a press briefing on Tuesday, said Washington has been following her case.

LHC allows family & legal team of Khadija Shah to visit her

“Have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her … I’ve previously said, we always urge foreign governments to allow and follow consular notifications for procedures when American citizens are detained.

“I believe Ms. Shah is a dual national, and so we continue to engage directly with the Government of Pakistan on this,” Patel said.

He further said that “whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, Washington stands ready to provide all appropriate assistance”.

“And we expect Pakistani authorities to respect all free – all fair trial guarantees owed to these detainees.”

Meanwhile, Patel categorically declared former prime minister Imran Khan’s claims of a “US conspiracy” in toppling his government as “false”.

“These allegations are categorically false; you have heard me say this before.

“Pakistani politics are a matter for the Pakistani people to decide and for them to pursue within the auspices of their own constitution and laws,’’ the spokesperson said.

