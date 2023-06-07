AVN 50.80 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.61%)
Tarar holds IK ‘responsible’ for lawyer’s murder in Quetta

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Attaullah Tarar, on Tuesday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan “directly responsible” for the murder of lawyer Abdul Razaq Shar in Quetta.

Shar, a senior lawyer of Supreme Court of Pakistan, was shot dead by armed motorcyclists in a drive-by shooting on Quetta’s Airport Road.

Speaking at a presser, Tarar claimed that the targeted killing was related to a treason case against the former prime minister, which he said was reaching its conclusion in the next few hearings.

He alleged that Imran “got the lawyer killed to protect himself from the treason case”, adding the killing of the senior lawyer was “murder of the law” as he was gunned down in broad daylight.

He said that the government is going to order a thorough probe into the murder, adding “Imran will be nominated in this murder case.”

He said that the Balochistan government and law enforcement agencies had been directed to probe the killing and leave no stone unturned in the investigation.

“The PTI has turned into a militant and terrorist group. Imran Khan will not be able to save himself in this case. You will have to come and attend every hearing and also surrender if ordered by the court,” he added.

A division bench of the BHC, comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana, had heard Shar’s petition on June 29 seeking the former prime minister’s trial under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Advocate Shar had pleaded that Imran Khan had violated the Constitution by advising the president to dissolve the National Assembly, and thus, should be tried under Article 6.

The BHC bench, after the initial hearing, had issued notices to Additional Attorney General Rauf Atta and Deputy Attorney General Muhammad Naeem Kasi and directed them to submit a reply on the next hearing scheduled for June 7 (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, the PTI rejected the baseless and futile allegations made by Tarar against the party chief and demanded that a case be filed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for the killing of the lawyer from Balochistan.

The PTI central information secretary, Raoof Hasan, strongly reacted to Tarar’s presser and demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take immediate notice of the incident and dismiss the false accusations levelled against a former prime minister.

He termed Tarar’s presser a heinous attempt to conceal the murder of a lawyer, adding the gruesome murder of the lawyer is the continuation of the ongoing unconstitutional and shameful crackdown on the PTI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

