AVN 50.95 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.93%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 52.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.74%)
EPCL 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.4%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
KAPCO 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.34%)
PRL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.25%)
TRG 99.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.52%)
UNITY 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.77%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 14,504 Increased By 64.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,957 Increased By 33.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,880 Increased By 7.7 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sedition case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Gill

Fazal Sher Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s plea seeking exemption from personal appearance before it and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for him in a sedition case registered against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra while hearing the case issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Gill due to his continuous absence from the court. At the start of the hearing, Gill’s lawyer Murtaza Turi filed an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance before it as he is currently in the United States.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Gill on March 29 to travel to the United States (US) for four weeks.

He told the court that the duty magistrate had ordered that a relevant judge will announce the verdict on the plea of Gill.

The prosecutor, Rizwan Abbas, told the court that the duty judge had ordered to announce the verdict today. Thank you, how can the judge make an order without hearing arguments, the judge remarked.

The court took a short break. After the resumed the hearing following the break, the prosecutor requested cancelling Gill’s bail as well as surety bonds and issuing his non-bailable arrest warrants.

He also claimed that the court during the previous hearing issued a non-bailable warrant for Gill. The court sought a report regarding the issuance of Gill’s non-bailable arrest warrant. After seeing the order of the duty judge, the court observed that it was not clear in the order issued by the duty magistrate whether the non-bailable warrant was issued for Gill or not.

The court again took a break due to the absence of Gill’s lawyer. When the prosecutor insisted the court issue a non-bailable arrest warrant for the accused. The judge remarked that the court cannot issue an order in the absence of the defence counsel.

After resuming the hearing following the break, the court asked Gill’s lawyer when his client is coming. Gill’s wife has undergone surgery due to which so far it was not clear when he will return.

The court after hearing arguments issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Gill. The court observed that the accused has two options either he appears before the court then his warrant will be cancelled or challenge these orders. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till June 26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shahbaz Gill Lahore High Court PTI judge Tahir Abbas Sipra Murtaza Turi

Comments

1000 characters

Sedition case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Gill

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories