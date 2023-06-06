AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
BAFL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
DGKC 52.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.64%)
EPCL 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.5%)
OGDC 78.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.51%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.6%)
PRL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.87%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.41%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 96.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.59%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 27.2 (0.65%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,923 Increased By 255.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 14,873 Increased By 74.3 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan says latest inflation data strengthens Turkey's hand to tackle high cost of living

Reuters Published June 6, 2023
Follow us

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara is determined to resolve the high cost of living problems, adding that the latest data strengthens the government's hand in the fight against inflation.

Speaking after the first cabinet meeting after being elected to his third term last month, Erdogan cited annual inflation dropping below 40% in May and said the government will lower it to single digits.

Turkey's Erdogan appoints spokesperson Kalin as intelligence chief

Turkey's inflation was stoked by a currency crisis in late-2021, sparked Erdogan's unorthodox policies.

The appointment of Mehmet Simsek, who is highly regarded by financial markets, as the finance minister was seen as setting the stage for a return to orthodoxy.

Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Turkey's inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Erdogan says latest inflation data strengthens Turkey's hand to tackle high cost of living

Pakistan now hopes to ink deal with IMF before budget on Friday: report

Rupee falls against US dollar in inter-bank, but gains in open market

Pakistan proposes inflation target of 21% in estimates for upcoming FY24 budget: report

World Bank cuts 2024 global growth forecast as rate hikes bite but lifts 2023 outlook

Punjab govt challenges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

PSX sustains gains, KSE-100 up 0.61%

Pro-agriculture budget expected by brokerage house

Oil falls as economic fears overshadow Saudi output cut

Read more stories