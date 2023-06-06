AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
BAFL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
DGKC 52.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.64%)
EPCL 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.5%)
OGDC 78.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.51%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.6%)
PRL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.87%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.41%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 96.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.59%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 27.2 (0.65%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,923 Increased By 255.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 14,873 Increased By 74.3 (0.5%)
Palm ends lower on prospects of higher May stockpiles, output

Reuters Published June 6, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday after a survey forecast higher stockpiles as production swelled to a five-month high, while a softer ringgit lent some support to the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 61 ringgit, or 1.8%, to 3,320 ringgit ($720.96) a tonne, after two consecutive sessions of gains.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at the end of May are expected to reverse a three-month decline as production expanded to its highest so far this year amid flattish exports, a Reuters survey showed.

May stockpiles are seen rising 6.8% to 1.6 million tonnes month-on-month. Production in the world’s second-largest producer is expected to surge 21% to 1.45 million tonnes, according to the survey.

India’s palm oil imports sank to a 27-month low in May as buyers cancelled expensive cargoes of the edible oil and replaced them with cheaper soyoil and sunflower oil, six dealers told Reuters.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.66% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Palm eases after two-day surge, weaker ringgit limits losses

Top producer Indonesia is expecting a severe dry season from the impact of the El Nino weather pattern, threatening harvests and raising the risks of forest fires, the head of its weather agency said.

The European Commission said on Monday it was extending until Sept. 15 an arrangement whereby five of Ukraine’s EU neighbours can restrict imports of Ukrainian grain, including sunflower seeds.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.14%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

