EU chief vows to hold Russia ‘accountable’ after Ukraine dam attack

BRUSSELS: EU chief Charles Michel on Tuesday expressed shock at the attack on Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam and pledged to hold Russia accountable for the “war crime” of destroying civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine says Russia blows up major Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine

“Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime – and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable,” European Council chief Michel wrote on social media.