EU chief vows to hold Russia ‘accountable’ after Ukraine dam attack

AFP Published 06 Jun, 2023 01:02pm
BRUSSELS: EU chief Charles Michel on Tuesday expressed shock at the attack on Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam and pledged to hold Russia accountable for the “war crime” of destroying civilian infrastructure.

“Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime – and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable,” European Council chief Michel wrote on social media.

