CBOT wheat may test resistance $6.46-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT July wheat may test a resistance at $6.46-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.52-3/4 to $6.56-3/4 range.

The contract could be riding on a powerful wave 3, which is capable of travelling to $6.73-3/4. Alternately, this wave could be labelled “c”.

The resistance at $6.46-1/2 works as a major obstacle, but only to the wave c.

The wave 3 could be strong enough to break this level and extend thereafter. Support is at $6.36, a break below which could be followed by a drop to $6.29-1/2.

On the daily chart, both a wave C and a small wave c may have completed in the support zone of $5.61-3/4 to $5.83-1/2.

They will be deeply reversed. The bullish divergence on MACD indicates a further gain towards $6.70 to $6.96-3/4 range.