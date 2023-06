KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday after two consecutive sessions of gains, with traders awaiting an industry survey on May inventories, while a softer ringgit lent some support to the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 32 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 3,349 ringgit ($728.99) a tonne in early trade.