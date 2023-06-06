Mercury level expected to soar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of sizzling hot weather during the next two weeks of June, as the maximum temperature is likely to reach 44C from existing 40C throughout the Punjab.

Talking to Business Recorder, Director General (DG) Met Shahid Abbas said the minimum temperature would remain in between 26C to 27C during the period, which may drop further to 22C to 23C in case a new westerly system enters the country.

According to him, dryness would prevail all around until the start of the monsoon weather ahead. The cooling spell has become over, which continued to disturbed the traditionally hot weather during the month of May. Generally, temperature rise to maximum during the month of May but it could not cross 40C throughout the month with a number of rainy spells in Northern areas as well as the plains of Punjab.

It may be noted that the maximum temperature crossed 40C on Monday after staying in between 35C t0 39C throughout the month of May. A cool effect coupled with successive rains led to late harvesting of the crop of spring maize in the areas of Okara, Sahiwal and Depalpur. Also, the drifting of weather cycle during the month of May led to a negative impact on the mango crop, as Sindhari type of mangoes failed to attain sweetness in the absence of hot weather.

Shahid said growers have informed that the crop has been ripened in terms of size. However, it has missed the level of sweetness, which has resulted into rejection of export orders in recent past. He said since temperature remained below 40 with repeated rains throughout May, therefore, the crop pattern has been disturbed in the country this year.

Similarly, he added, the water inflow in rivers has been recorded depressed because of cold weather in the hilly areas. The inflow in Kabul River has been recorded at 30,000 cusecs against the traditional inflow of 70,000 to 80,000 cusecs during the month of May. A similar problem has been found in terms of inflows to the dams, which has been recorded at half than what is normally recorded during the month of May in the past years. Hydel generation was compromised due to depressed water inflows in dams, he said.

However, the DG Met has expressed the hope that water inflows would improve in rivers during the upcoming days.

