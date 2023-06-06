AVN 48.31 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.38%)
EPCL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.69%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
OGDC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.72%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
PPL 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
PRL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.55%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.62%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 30.6 (0.74%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 64.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,946 Increased By 277.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 14,886 Increased By 87.9 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

D-Day: the 6th of June 1944

Farooq Hassan Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

A terse low-key announcement from General Eisen-hower’s Head Quarters told the world that the long-awaited invasion of Europe had at last begun. “Allied naval forces, supported by strong Air forces began landing Allied Armies this Morning on the northern coast of France.

It is the biggest combined land, sea, and air operation of all time”. The stage was set for the final bloody ending of World War II.

On 22 Nov 1943, the big three — Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt and Marshal Joseph Stalin— arrived in Tehran for their first meeting together. The big 3 hoped to agree on their grand design for smashing Germany. They also intended to sign a lofty declaration about ensuring a post-war world order. The Soviet leader pledged his personal assurance for an Anglo-US invasion of France next year.

During this conference, Marshal Stalin gave notice that after victory Germany will be carved up along with other frontier adjustments favorable to Russia. There was no opposition from Churchill or Roosevelt.

On 24th Dec 1943, President Roosevelt announced the appointment of General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Ike) as Supreme Commander of the Allied Operations. Ike, a Texas-born Westpoint graduate had limited experience as a commander. Ike’s field commander was the victor of El Alamein, UK’s General Montgomery, universally known as “Monty”.

Monty had a cocky self-assurance as a military strategist and tactician – he often rubbed people the wrong way. Both were in Britain to begin planning with RAF Air Chief Marshal Arthur Tedder, Ike’s Deputy. By April 1944, Britain had become a huge Armed Camp as Eisenhower completed his plans for the Allied invasion of Hitler’s Fortress Europe. Meantime Field Marshal Erwin Rommel had been appointed by Hitler as the anti-invasion C-in-C. Monty and Rommel had dueled earlier.

On the fateful day, Tuesday 6th June, the invasion was in full force. The night before RAF bombers had pounded German batteries along the French coast. The US First Army, led by Gen. Bradley, had assaulted Utah Beach (Code-name) and Omaha Beach. Heavy casualties were encountered.

The 21 Army group (Monty) and the British 2nd Army, along with Canadian forces, were landing at Gold, Juno, and Sword Beaches. The Germans were beginning to run short of supplies.

In addition to regular Tiger & Panther panzers, they had been using obsolete French tanks which were defenseless against the latest Allied guns. After 15 days, the Allied casualties were considerable. The German casualties were much larger.

By 31st July 1944, the Russian war machine in the north had been activated. The 400-mile-long German line between Riga and Warsaw had collapsed. On Aug 25, the French tanks led the Allies into Paris. Witnessing the collapse of Hitler’s Nazi Germany 13 countries that were supposedly neutral, declared war on Germany (Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Chile, Venezuela, Turkey, Uruguay, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Finland, and Argentina) – Success has a thousand fathers, etc.

On April 30, The Fuehrer killed himself. On 6thJune 1945, Russia took over half of the defeated Germany. At the Potsdam Conference on 31st July, Marshal Stalin lowered the “Iron Curtain (the political boundary)”, dividing Europe into separate areas. Churchill and Truman (the new US President after Roosevelt’s death) looked on in Silence.

The War left 60 million dead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US UK france Russia Germany Europe World War II Soviet leader Franklin Roosevelt D Day Winston Churchill Marshal Joseph Stalin

Farooq Hassan

The writer is a former Executive Director of the Management Association of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

D-Day: the 6th of June 1944

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Read more stories